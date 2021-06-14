NBA play-offs



Nets lose game four and injure Kyrie Irving-Suns in Conference Finals



Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: AP / Morry Gash





Cologne The Milwaukee Bucks equalized in the play-off series against the Brooklyn Nets to 2-2. The Nets had to do without Kyrie Irving early on, who twisted in the second quarter. The Phoenix Suns are the first team to reach the Conference Finals.

The Phoenix Suns are back in the play-off semi-finals of the North American professional basketball league NBA for the first time in eleven years. The team around the superstars Chris Paul and Devin Booker used the first match point and won the fourth game of the best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets with 125: 118.

Title candidate Brooklyn Nets, however, conceded the equalizer against the Milwaukee Bucks and possibly lost his star Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season. The Nets also lost game four at the Milwaukee Bucks 96-107, giving up their 2-0 lead. Game five will take place on Tuesday in Brooklyn, so far the home team has won all four games.

Irving was twisted on landing after a lay-up in the second quarter and hobbled out of the hall after a long treatment with an ankle injury. The first x-rays showed no serious injury, and the 29-year-old point guard should be examined again by the team doctors on Monday. The Nets currently have to do without the injured James Harden.

Brooklyn’s best thrower with 28 points (13 rebounds) was Kevin Durant, the last still fit player from the superstar trio. At Milwaukee, the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a creamy day like in game three and came up with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

In Denver Booker and Paul scored a total of 71 points for the guests from Phoenix. “I’ve waited a long time for this. A lot of people have said I didn’t play basketball properly. The time has come to refute that,” said Booker. The win for the Suns also meant the end for MVP Nikola Jokic, who scored 22 points and eleven rebounds.

(sid / old)