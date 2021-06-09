NBA play-offs



Embiid towers in the 76ers win over Atlanta



Joel Embiid (l) of the Philadelphia 76ers in a duel with Atlanta’s Clint Capela.

Photo: dpa / Matt Slocum





Philadelphia The Philadelphia 76ers have equalized against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA playoffs. The outstanding player in the 118-102 victory was center Joel Embiid. The Utah Jazz meanwhile won game one against the Los Angeles Clippers.

<br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br /> <br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"></p> <p> </span><br /> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"/><br />



The Philadelphia 76ers have equalized against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA playoffs. The 76ers won their home game on Tuesday evening (local time) 118: 102 and thus equalized the defeat at the start of the semi-final series in the Eastern Conference. To move into the conference finals, a team needs four wins. The outstanding player on the field was 76ers center Joel Embiid with 40 points and 13 rebounds as well as 2 assists.

In the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz worked out a 1-0 lead in their home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The best team in the main round won 112: 109 in front of 18,306 spectators in the sold out Vivint Smart Home Arena and can continue to dream of the first NBA title in the team’s history. Rudy Gobert, who was particularly strong defensively, had a large share with twelve rebounds and Donovan Mitchell with 45 points.

(dpa / old)