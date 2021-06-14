With a great game from Chris Paul, Phoenix swept Denver in the Western Semifinals 4-0. The Suns, who came from eliminating none other than the Los Angeles Lakers of Lebron James, now removed the Nuggets of Nicola Jokic, the MVP of the regular season.

Facundo Campazzo’s team says goodbye to the Playoffs with a very different image than the one he left throughout the NBA season, even overcoming the loss of his other figure, Jamal Murray.

Phoenix, who led the entire match, won the fourth game 125-118 and thus reached the West final.

Despite that, Campazzo made his contribution more than interesting for a rookie: assists, provoked fouls in attack and even penetrations at key moments of the game. Facu finished the game with 14 points and two assists. But that was far from reaching.

The chips seemed to be thrown from the start, much more so when Nicolas Jokic committed an unsportsmanlike foul that took him off the field due to impotence.

Despite the defeat, the Cordoba’s first season in the NBA was very productive individually. On this last and unforgettable day of his “rookie (rookie)” season, the Argentine base’s numbers repeated their best point record in the playoffs (14), with four triples and a double, although later he did not have abundant records in other areas, except in fouls (5), since he only added 2 assists.

The superiority of the Suns throughout the entire series practically prevented the Nuggets from competing not only tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, but in the previous three (the first two on the road).

A magnificent task for the 36-year-old guard that Campazzo had to mark during the 21m. 37s. who remained on the court (today he did not start as a starter as it had been happening, but only entered the first quarter at 9 minutes), Chris Paul, who with 37 points was the top scorer of the game, well seconded by Devin Booker (34 and 11 rebounds ), was vital for the Suns to continue dreaming big.

Paul, who for the first time since 2018 exceeded 30 points in a play-off match, had the peculiarity that he scored all his points “the old-fashioned”, that is, without scoring any triples.

The Nuggets, who had Will Barton as their top scorer with 25 points, actually ceased to “exist” in the game with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter and their top figure was ejected and declared MVP of the season. regular, the Serbian Nikola Jokic (22 points and 11 rebounds), for a considered “flagrant foul” on Cameron Payne.

There was also a similar case, although in that case due to injury, in the previous game for the Eastern semifinal, in which the Milwaukee Bucks equaled 2-.2 the series that they lost 2-0 to Brooklyn Nets when they prevailed at home in the fourth series game by 107-96.

And beyond the 34 points and 12 rebounds of its maximum star, the Greek of Nigerian roots Giannis Antetokounmpo, the key to victory was given in the unfortunate circumstance that the Nets suffered when their maximum reference, Kyrie Irving, left the rectangle of I play through injury when the second quarter was barely averaging.

Irving’s right ankle twist, which raises a question mark about his continuity in the series, which will continue Tuesday at Nets Stadium, now opens up a new and better prospect for the Bucks to make the jump to the conference final.

This is how Campazzo’s season ends, a season that changed perspective since Jamal Murray’s injury, which allowed him to show himself in a different way to Cordoba. But Chris Paul’s final greeting says it all: in a few months, Facu earned the respect of everyone in a world (that of the NBA) where before arriving he was a perfect stranger.

We will have to see what happens next season with the return of the starting point guard. But that will be another story, because in less than a month, Facu will have another challenge: the Olympic Games in Tokyo.