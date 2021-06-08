Facundo Campazzo had a great start in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA, but the Denver Nuggets did not stand at the end of the game and the Phoenix Suns prevailed 122-105, thus starting the playoff series in advantage.

Unlike other commitments, the base of the Argentine National Team, which went from highest to lowest in performance, was very solid in their releases.

This was evidenced in the first seconds of the confrontation, when he converted from the line of three so that those led by Michael Malone added their first points on the scoreboard.

During the 36m 5s that the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid was on the parquet, he added 14 points (1-1 in free, 2-3 in doubles and 3-6 in triples), six assists, four rebounds and two steals, in addition to four personal fouls and three losses.

Until the break, the game was very even. Already at the beginning of the third quarter, Denver had a ten-point lead (70-60).

However, Suns reacted immediately and managed to convert no less than 16 stitches in a row, to the bewilderment of those from Colorado, who could not stop the rival’s psychic impulse even with timeouts.

If the closing of the third chapter was definitely negative for the Nuggets (88-79 down), the beginning of the last quarter it was even worse: 14 points for Arizonans, while the visitors scored only five in the first three minutes.

In the absence of 120 seconds for the closing, the premises had already achieved a 20 point advantage (120-100) and the result was insurmountable.

In Denver, only his figure, Nikola Jokic, managed to exceed 20 points (22), although it was still below average of 31.4 per game in the current NBA Playoff series.

Instead, four of Phoenix’s starters managed to reach and even cross that barrier: Mikal Bridges (23 points), DeAndre Ayton (20), Devin Booker (21) and Chris Paul (21), who recovered successfully from pain in the shoulder that he suffered during the fifth game of the quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, who failed to revalidate the title of champions of the most competitive basketball league in the world.

The second game of the series It will be played this Wednesday, June 9, again in Arizona, from 22.30 in Argentina.

DB