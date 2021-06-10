Nature The beginning of the year has been favorable for mosquitoes – according to the researcher, there may be more mosquitoes in the front than usual

The heavy snowy winter has created a favorable starting point for the development of mosquitoes. However, the abundance of early summer does not mean that the entire summer will become mosquito-dominated.

One Among the guaranteed signs of the Finnish summer, there are mosquitoes at the base of the ear. Last winter was heavy snow, as a result of which the mosquito’s ovaries were able to develop in the spring in suitably humid conditions.

The past weeks have also been important for mosquito summer. Because there is no long dry period in sight that would kill the hatching mosquito larvae, the mosquito summer is emerging more abundantly than normal.

“If no miracles happen, then mosquitoes will be dropped at least normally, if not more than normal,” says the mosquito researcher. Reima Leinonen Kainuu ely center.

Leinosen according to the key to the development of mosquitoes is the spring moisture situation. Therefore, it now looks like there will be a lot of mosquitoes all over the country.

“It has come to my notice that there have been a reasonable number of mosquitoes in some biotopes where they are not usually abundant.”

Especially in southern Finland, there seem to be a lot of mosquitoes at the moment. However, the abundance of early summer does not mean that the entire summer will become mosquito-dominated.

Leinonen estimates that most of the mosquitoes have already hatched, especially further south. In the north, the dry season could further reduce the number of mosquitoes.

“A false picture of the amount is formed because there has been heat for some time, as a result of which the hatching is timed for a very short time,” says Leinonen.

“Then at first it seems that mosquitoes are full of every place, although in the end the balance for the whole year is not more than normal, but maybe even lower.”

Mosquito summer accurate prediction is difficult and is currently based in practice on snow and moisture levels. Mosquito eggs should be submerged for a few weeks at a temperature of about 10 to 15 degrees to allow a large number to develop into adults.

According to Leinonen, more accurate forecasting would require long-term monitoring of the number of eggs in at least 200-300 puddles each spring. The abundance of adult mosquitoes should also be monitored in some way.

“We will hardly have any amount of resources available for that.”

Kainuu ely center researcher Reima Leinonen in the field studying mosquitoes in the summer of 2015.

In the future Climate change may well affect mosquito populations, both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Today, according to a survey published at the beginning of the year, there are 41 different species of mosquitoes in Finland. According to Leinonen, as the climate warms moderately, some new species may enter Finland, and again some species, especially those found in the north, may suffer from rising temperatures.

In the past, during warm periods, mosquitoes have even spread malaria in Finland. This was the last time this happened in the 1940s, and as the weather changes, a return to malaria cannot be completely ruled out.

“However, it is not possible to say at what degrees and in what time span this could happen,” says Leinonen.