Nature “Sea buckthorn” filled a port in Turkey: the video shows how you can almost walk on dense slime

June 7, 2021
According to researchers, the increase in the “sea urchin” is primarily due to human activities.

Sea of ​​Marmara the “sea cage” tormenting the beaches in Turkey has turned the port of the city of Bursa into a special sight: the beaches of the area are covered with a thick layer of slime.

The “sea urchin” resulting from the eutrophication of the seas was first detected in Turkey as early as 2007. However, this year the mucus has occupied an exceptionally large area and thus threatens the entire Marmara ecosystem.

The video, released in May by a Reuters news agency in June, shows how you can almost step on a mucus blanket. The video can be viewed in connection with this article.

“At first I thought concrete had been poured into the water. I couldn’t believe my eyes, ”filmed the video Alper Alpay told news agency Reuters.

HS said On the natural disaster of 5 June.

The natural disaster caused by the slime is progressing in layers, suffocating the inhabitants of the sea.

According to researchers, the increase in the “sea urchin” is primarily due to human activities. Climate change has raised the temperature in the Marmara Sea, and increased emissions have led to eutrophication of a small inland sea.

