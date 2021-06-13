On Sunday June 13, Dominican singer Natti Natasha shared on Instagram and Twitter the first studio photo shoot taken with her fiancé, music producer Rafael ‘Raphy’ Pina, and their newborn daughter, Isabelle.

“I promised you that the first photo of our daughter would share it with you and today I share the first with mom and dad,” said the interpreter of “Criminal” Y “The best version of me.”

Then, Natti Natasha thanked the support received from her followers and the space they gave her while she was forming her family.

“Thank you for giving me my space, for enjoying the process and defending my music while building my family. Life isabelle he already feels the love of his aunts and uncles, ”he wrote.

13.6.2021 | Natti Natasha’s post presenting the first photo shoot with her family. Photo: Capture Natti Natasha / Instagram

The daughter of Natti Natasha and her fiancé ‘Raphy’ Pina was born last Saturday, May 22, at South Miami Hospital, in the United States. Days before, the urban singer asked her followers for support to define the name of her little girl among the options presented by her partner and her mother.

Natti Natasha and ‘Raphy’ Pina confirmed their relationship in February 2021. Days later they announced that they were expecting their first child. Photo: Natti Natasha / Twitter

Natti Natasha’s first daughter was born on May 22, 2021. Photo: Natti Natasha / Instagram

In a recent link with the program You are in all, hosted by Natalie Vértiz, the singer of “Runaway” Y “No pajamas” She said that she had gone through a difficult period when undergoing fertility treatments, and highlighted the support of her partner, especially after confirming that she was pregnant. “He has taken on the task of making this extra special,” he said.

