NATO will revise its Strategic Concept to respond to Russia’s actions and challenges from China. This was reported in the White House, reports RIA News…

“The Allies will agree to revise NATO’s Strategic Concept, the framework that will guide the Alliance’s approach to the changing strategic environment,” the statement said. This environment includes “Russia’s aggressive policies and actions” as well as “the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to our collective security.”

The document notes that the new concept will be prepared for adoption at the NATO summit in 2022. The statement itself was published on the eve of the summit of the alliance, which will be held on June 14 in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a similar statement in February. Then he considered it necessary to adopt a new strategic concept of the alliance, aimed at containing Russia and China, in 2021.