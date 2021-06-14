ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

US President Biden comes to his first NATO meeting in Brussels. The alliance is grappling with how to deal with the rising superpower China.

Brussels – NATO summit in the Trump era: a difficult undertaking. Now his successor, the 46th US President Joe Biden, is coming to a meeting in Brussels for the first time. After the G7 summit in Cornwall, England this weekend, it is the next important date on his trip abroad. The EU-US meeting will take place on Tuesday, and on Wednesday the Democrat will meet with the Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. There are big days on the world stage and the president has a country with him that he is determined to bring back to the negotiating table. If Trump’s * policy was characterized by isolation, Biden stands for a new chapter in the resumption of relations.

The 30 NATO countries will discuss the realignment of their common policy on Monday. The focus is on the tense relationship with the rising world power China. The alliance’s negotiating table will also include dealing with Russia *, the “NATO 2030” reform initiative and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The climate crisis is also likely to be a central issue.

NATO summit in Brussels with US President Joe Biden: Clear appeal to China

The elephant in the area of ​​the NATO summit is the People’s Republic of China, which in recent years under Xi Jinping * has been increasingly demanding its place at the top of the global community. The Communist Party * offers an alternative to the democracy system and wants to show that prosperity does not have to be linked to democratic values. With the mega-project of the New Silk Road *, China is milling its way through numerous countries and is expanding its influence bit by bit, building project by building project, brick by brick. For the first time in the history of the NATO alliance, clear appeals are to be made to the East Asian country in Brussels.

As the German Press Agency learned, there are plans to publicly call on China to comply with international obligations and to live up to its position as a great power. Beijing should also be called upon to create transparency with regard to its nuclear capabilities and to take confidence-building measures. The draft for the final communiqué describes the behavior with which China is causing concern, for example the rapid expansion of nuclear weapons, the use of disinformation and violations of fundamental values ​​from NATO’s point of view. Nevertheless, NATO wants to demonstrate that it is still ready for a constructive dialogue, especially in combating the climate crisis *.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Human rights violations by China

“China does not share our values,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the Canadian broadcaster CBC. As illustrative examples, he cited “the crackdown on democratic demonstrations in Hong Kong *, the way in which minorities such as the Uyghurs * are oppressed and the use of modern technology, social networks and facial recognition to monitor one’s own population to a previously unknown extent “. Stoltenberg further emphasized: “All of this means that it is important for NATO to develop a policy, to strengthen our policy when it comes to China”

The EU city of Brussels is used to important meetings, but when a US president arrives, the tension in the Belgian metropolis can be felt. On such occasions, the symbol of Brussels, the Manneken Pis, the small, urinating fountain figure in the center, awaits with changing outfits. So, so you can hear from the city, the NATO summit has to be dressed in a suitable outfit. (aka with material from agencies).

