The NATO leadership, in particular the Alliance Secretary General Eins Stoltenberg, refused to participate in the Moscow security conference. This was announced on June 10 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat pointed out that despite its refusal, NATO is trying to link the unwillingness to build a dialogue with Moscow’s position.

The Russian Defense Ministry invited NATO leadership to the IX Moscow Conference on International Security on June 3. The event will take place on June 22-24.

At the same time, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, commenting on the proposal of Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, noted that Russia is ready for contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance, provided that they will be “for business”, and not to educate the RF.

