NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden discussed the ambivalent approach to relations with Russia at a meeting in Washington on Monday 7 June. The head of the alliance told reporters about it.

“We agreed on the need for a dual approach – external protection and dialogue with Russia. (…) I welcomed the extension of the Russian-American Treaty on Further Reduction Measures (START) and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3) for five years. We also discussed the importance of arms control and negotiations with Russia, ”Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General stressed that dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness. It is necessary to “strive for a better relationship.”

“But even if we do not believe in a better relationship with Russia, we need to develop a difficult relationship with it. Arms control, transparency, risk reduction – all these issues are important, ”Stoltenberg said.

He also welcomed the fact that Biden will meet with NATO leaders ahead of the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, NATO Deputy Secretary General announced that at the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a search for ways of interaction would be conducted. He also noted the importance of continuing the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic control, nuclear confrontation and climate change.

Earlier, on June 4, Putin admitted that he did not expect any “breakthroughs” following the results of the Geneva meeting with Biden. The Russian leader noted that he plans to discuss with his American counterpart strategic stability, disarmament, ecology and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as conflicts in hot spots. According to Putin, Moscow and Washington must find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are at an extremely low level.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

On April 13, Biden invited Putin to hold the summit during a telephone conversation. At the same time, several states expressed their readiness to provide their platform for negotiations.