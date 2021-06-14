NATO | President Biden stressed the importance of NATO – Strict statement on China and Russia from the meeting

U.S. President Biden attended his first NATO meeting on Monday. The President stressed the importance of cooperation.

Brussels

The United States president Joe Biden assured Monday to the military alliance NATO partners that the United States is ready to assume its own responsibility for defense and security under Article 5.

“I want Europe to know that the United States is ready. Article five is a sacred duty for us, ”Biden said in a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with.

Biden was expected to stress at the meeting the importance of transatlantic cooperation, which was the case with the previous president Donald Trumpin during the stake.

At the 2018 NATO meeting, Trump even planned to announce the United States was leaving the military alliance. In the end, he just ended up barking at his partners about defense budgets.

“I want to make it clear: NATO is extremely important from a U.S. perspective. If there was no NATO, it would have to be invented, ”Biden said, stressing how NATO allies came to the aid of the United States in World War II.

NATO leaders took a strong position in the resolution on the actions of Russia and China.

“Our relationship with Russia is at its worst since the Cold War. Moscow’s actions are a threat to our security, ”Stoltenberg said at a news conference after the meeting.

According to Secretary-General Stoltenberg, NATO will continue to seek dialogue, but will also prepare to defend itself.

As for China, NATO countries see threats, for example, from increased nuclear weapons equipment. Stoltenberg also highlighted China’s military cooperation with Russia, infrastructure projects outside China’s borders, and increased disinformation.

“China’s growing influence brings challenges that must be tackled together as an alliance.”

On Monday, the leaders gave their cookies for drawing up a new strategy for the military alliance. According to Secretary-General Stoltenberg, the previous strategy was drawn up in 2010, after which the world situation has changed a lot.

“Security challenges have changed. In the previous strategy, China was not mentioned and little was said about climate change, for example. The relationship with Russia was different then, ”Stoltenberg said during the meeting.

One Monday’s main meeting theme was, for the first time, climate change, which NATO also sees as a security threat. The military alliance is preparing to take emissions into account in its own operations and is preparing for the consequences of climate change, for example in civilian crisis management.

At their meeting, NATO leaders also discussed technology cooperation to combat cyber threats. The military alliance is also preparing to defend itself against threats from space.

The meeting also discussed how Afghanistan is to be supported by US and NATO forces withdrawal decision after.

In addition to Biden, one of the most watched guests at the meeting was the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey drove NATO into an internal crisis as it continued unauthorized gas exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s incitement to extend the EU Refugee Convention also hampered cooperation within NATO.

“We believe that renewing the dialogue with our neighbor Greece will help solve the problems and bring regional stability,” Erdoğan said at a pre-meeting event at the German Marshall Foundation, according to Reuters.

Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on the outskirts of the meeting. Erdoğan’s program also included a meeting with President Biden.

One meeting themes were money. NATO countries already agreed on Trump’s predecessor, the president Barack Obaman increase its defense budget towards the NATO target of 2% of GDP.

During the Trump period, partner money shortages became the main theme for the United States. Biden is expected to pursue demands for funding, but more modestly than its predecessor.

During Monday’s meeting, NATO released recent statistics showing that NATO’s defense budget has been growing annually for the past seven years.

As of 2014, the increase is $ 260 billion from European NATO countries and Canada by the end of this year, Stoltenberg said.

One of the countries that has reached the NATO target is France, while Germany is still below the limit. A total of 19 NATO countries fall below the 2% limit, with 29 members in addition to the United States.

Biden arrived in Brussels from the G7 meeting of world economic giants from Cornwall, Britain. Biden will meet the leaders of the EU institutions in Brussels on Tuesday, after which the president’s trip to Switzerland will continue to meet the Russian president. Vladimir Putin with.

Read more: Turkey will offer to host Kabul airport after the withdrawal of the United States and NATO

Read more: Europe is waking up from its Trump hangover, but it may also expect too much from Biden

Read more: Summits have been postponed to give Trump time to step down – Now the G7 countries want to speak with one voice, says researcher