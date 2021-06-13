NATO member countries plan to oppose the deployment of land-based nuclear missiles in Europe, reported on Sunday, June 13, edition Defense news with links to sources in the alliance.

“NATO allies are preparing to formally oppose the alliance’s deployment of land-based nuclear missiles in Europe,” the publication notes, citing US and European officials.

According to sources, such a provision is included in the draft communiqué of the NATO summit, which is to be held on June 14 in Brussels. It is seen as “a way of easing tensions with Moscow and forging a dialogue on arms control ahead of the Russia-US summit in Geneva on June 16.”

As noted in Defense News, at the summit of US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Moscow may again propose a moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate and shorter-range missiles.

At the same time, to include the provision on missiles in the final communiqué of the NATO summit, the consent of the American leader is required. If he approves of it, and the initiative acquires official status, then in the US Congress the president will “earn praise” from supporters of arms control, but he will be “hit by hawks” defending nuclear weapons.

On August 2, 2019, the United States finally withdrew from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty), accusing the Russian side of violating it. Russia was also forced to suspend the fulfillment of its obligations.

The INF Treaty was concluded between the USSR and the United States in 1987 and prohibited the two countries from producing and deploying intermediate and shorter-range ballistic and cruise missiles. In February 2019, Washington began the procedure for withdrawing from the INF Treaty, accusing Moscow of failing to comply with the paragraphs of the document due to the presence of the 9M729 missile, the flight range of which allegedly exceeds the permissible limits.