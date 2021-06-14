With that “America is back” (America is back) that Joe Biden has turned into the slogan of his Administration and that multilateralism embraces with hope, the imposing headquarters of NATO in Brussels became this Monday a scene of reunion between Europe and your traditional ally. The tone and the forms, light years away from those exhibited by a Donald Trump who struck with rudeness and accusations every high-level appointment. «I want Europe to know that the United States is there» and collective defense is «a sacred obligation», were two of the lapidary phrases that the North American leader, the undisputed protagonist of the meeting, threw as an aperitif to his partners before an agenda, so loaded as heterogeneous.

The leaders of the thirty countries of the Atlantic Alliance debated for more than three hours the long list of issues that their secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, had incorporated into a dense menu: the complex relations with Russia and China, which “reject the rules-based international order”, the threat of terrorism, the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, disruptive technologies, climate change, the renewed commitment to investment in defense or the ambitious 2030 agenda that should guide the adaptation to the future of an organization with more than seven decades of history.

A ‘totum revolutum’ in which Russia and China stood out on paper. On the eve of the meeting that Biden will hold tomorrow with Vladimir Putin in Geneva (Switzerland), Stoltenberg raided him the way when speaking of a black present with Moscow: “The worst relations since the Cold War for their aggressive actions,” it said. And here the European Union would attend from its own experience (conflict over Belarus, cyberattacks, disinformation, repression of the political opposition, Alexei Navalni and several diplomatic outbursts in a chain).

China was another story. Despite the interest of the United States because the Alliance look more to the Pacific and be on guard against China’s military rearmament (Washington considers it a threat to stability in the area), most European leaders do not share that opinion. And the German Angela Merkel – her country has close commercial ties with Beijing – did not even mention that part of the agenda before starting the summit. His mantra (like that of the British Boris Johnson or the French Emanuel Macron) was the “modernization of NATO.”

So in the balance of the meeting and in an extensive communication of 53 points it is stated that “the growing influence of China and international policies may present challenges that we must tackle together as an Alliance. We will involve China in order to defend security interests of the Alliance ». In short, NATO is open to seizing opportunities to engage with China, but without losing sight of the fact that its growing influence presents a “systemic challenge.”

A message that is not overly strict with Beijing, but one that explicitly recognizes for the first time that it is necessary to respond to its growing power. And to which the Norwegian added a nuance: “We need to address the challenges that the rise of china it raises for our security despite the fact that many allies have economic ties with China, “he added during his appearance after the summit.

Several points of the joint communication are devoted to Russia. And here the tone is undoubtedly much harsher. From the outset, the allies state that they received “with pleasure” the information that Biden shared with them about the meeting on Wednesday in Geneva. An unprecedented gesture in the Trump era. But, it is insisted: «Russia continues to violate the values, principles, trust and commitments described in the agreed documents that support the relationship »the text starts in its part dedicated to Russia. And after that phrase, a long list of disturbing atonements.

The leaders thus call for the Kremlin to repeal the designation of the Czech Republic and the United States as “hostile countries”; warn of the growing military deployment around Crimea, the military integration with Belarus and “the repeated violations of the allied airspace»Considering that they pose a threat; the increasing risk to “the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and the fact that they contribute to instability along NATO’s borders and beyond” is noted. A wake-up call for the diversification of its nuclear arsenal; call for respect for “the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova”.

However, NATO allies claim to remain “open to a regular, focused and meaningful dialogue with Russia, with a view to avoiding misunderstandings, miscalculations and inadvertent escalation, and increasing transparency and predictability.”