Both Russia and China threaten NATO’s security and the alliance must act to find an appropriate response. The participating NATO countries register thatlanden their closing statement of the summit that took place on Monday. It is no surprise that China is mentioned as a security threat: the G7 summit also focused mainly on the threat from the Asian country.

In the statement, the alliance wrote that China’s international policy “may pose challenges”. NATO especially emphasizes that it wants to seek dialogue with the country in order to prevent the security of NATO countries from being jeopardized. While the closing statement uses cautious words when it comes to China, it speaks louder about “Russia’s aggressive actions”.

Also read:For the battle for world supremacy, you must now look to the ‘Indo-Pacific’



While NATO fulfills its international commitments, Russia continues to violate values, principles, trust and commitments. Until Russia demonstrates compliance with international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to business as usual.” However, the countries emphasize that they remain open to a political dialogue with Russia.

It was the first time in a year and a half that world leaders met physically at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also present at the summit. US President Joe Biden, who attended for the first time, emphasized the importance of NATO in a speech. “NATO is critical to American interests,” he said. “I want all of Europe to know that the United States is there for them.”