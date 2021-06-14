This was stated by the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, during the press conference in which he presented the conclusions of the meeting of the organization. The leaders of the 30 member countries discussed this Monday June 14 in Brussels and agreed that China’s military and technological growth is a “systemic challenge.” They also talked about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, cybersecurity and the threat that they believe Russia poses.

The United States speech prevailed at the NATO summit. President Joe Biden had called on Western countries to stand up to China’s authoritarianism and growing military power. The G7 did not fully align with the idea and only referred to the Asian country to ask it to respect human rights, especially in the autonomous territories of Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

But NATO did take a more critical stance with stronger language. “China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges for the rules-based international order and for areas relevant to the alliance’s security,” said the leaders of the countries of the Atlantic military alliance in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China’s growing military presence from the Baltic states to Africa meant that NATO had to be ready. “China is closing in on us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure, “he said, referring to the ports and telecommunications networks installed by Chinese companies, especially in terms of the internet network. 5G.

NATO was also concerned about the growth of China’s nuclear arsenal, specifically its nuclear warheads and sophisticated delivery systems.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a press conference during a NATO summit at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on June 14, 2021. © Olivier Hoslet / Pool via REUTERS

Stoltenberg stressed that this is an important change in the language of NATO because only 18 months ago was the first time that the body referred to China in its statements, when it did so at the London summit.

So when journalists asked him directly what had to happen for NATO to go from viewing China as a “systemic challenge” to a threat, Stoltenberg responded by emphasizing the change in language.

“What matters is that we have a clear position of the 30 allies on China. This is a long road traveled for NATO, because 18 months ago there was not even a reference (towards the Asian country),” he said.

Despite this, NATO allies have a strong economic link with China. The Asian giant, for example, is Germany’s main trade partner for goods, since in 2020 trade between the two nations exceeded 212,000 million euros (256,820 million dollars), according to data from the German government.

The United States is no exception. China’s total holdings of U.S. Treasuries were over $ 1.1 trillion as of March 2021, while the North American country’s total trade with China last year was $ 559 billion.

Even the secretary general of NATO himself acknowledged that China will be “very soon the largest economy in the world” and that it currently has the second largest security budget, the largest navy and is investing in disruptive technologies such as autonomous intelligence or facial recognition. .

Against this backdrop, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strayed a bit from the joint communiqué and tried to downplay the language. The president specified that NATO does not see China as an adversary in the same way that the military organization sees Russia, but that they must accept the growing influence of the Asian giant.

Johnson told reporters in Brussels that China is “a gigantic event in our lives and a new strategic consideration for NATO,” but that he does not believe that “anyone at the table wants to unleash a new Cold War with China.”

NATO warns Russia to abide by the rules

Indeed, NATO refers directly to Russia as a “threat”, while regarding China it speaks of a “systemic challenge”. “The aggressive actions of Russia constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to all of us, ”the statement said.

NATO warned the Kremlin that if it does not respect international norms, there will be no improvement in the diplomatic relationship with the countries of the military alliance.

This refers, in part, to the military advance that Russia has made on the border with Ukraine in recent months and which has intensified after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, June 14, 2021. © Efrem Lukatsky / AP

In this regard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that he wants more clarity on relations between Russia and the United States. This occurs before Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on June 16 in Geneva.

“We lack details on the position of the West, on Russia, on relations between Russia and the United States, at the summit,” said the Ukrainian president.

With AP and Reuters