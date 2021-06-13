In Germany it is still mandatory to wear a mask. However, Wolfgang Kubicki does not think this is correct. The FDP man also explains why he wants to abolish them.

Berlin – While other countries are further loosening their corona restrictions and above all overturning the mask requirement, Germany continues to insist on this. However, this is not understandable for everyone. This also includes the FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki, who repeatedly expresses himself critical of the federal government’s corona measures*. Now Kubicki is explicitly referring to wearing medical protective masks against that Coronavirus*.

“If the incidence is clearly below 35, the state may not restrict any basic rights for all citizens across the board. The general mask requirement would therefore have to be lifted with a strict interpretation of the Infection Protection Act, especially outside, ”is the point of view of Wolfgang Kubicki. The FDP politician wants people to be able to act independently again. In addition Wolfgang Kubicki suggests an alternative to the mask requirement*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.