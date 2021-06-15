A Matt Anderson in great shape (to the delight of his new Perugian fans) and an excessive power in service in some almost embarrassing moments decides the defeat of Italy in the first game of the fourth round of the Nations League. A match never questioned with the United States superior in all fundamentals. Tomorrow at 16.30 the Azzurri face Holland

The match

Valentini fielded Sbertoli-Pinali, Bottolo-Recine, Mosca-Cortesia, and Balaso free while the US coach Speraw sent Christenson-Anderson, Defalco-Sander T., Smith-Holt, Shoji on the field. The first set is a massacre for Italy: reception in a doll and the USA on the run right away. Hitting and blocking for Christenson and his companions with a clean and disciplined game that does not leave much room for error. The second set begins with more balance: Italy finds more continuity in reception and defense and remains at stake until 11-11. Then the blue level of play returns to drop. In the final Valentini inserts Gardini after yet another mistake in reception but the US closes without problems. In the third set the United States are again immediately ahead in attack with Anderson and Sander while Italy is not effective in reconstructing the game and easily disunites in an attempt to recover the score. The good turn in Pinali’s service in the final with two aces is not enough to recover and the United States close the match