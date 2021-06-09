ZGranted, it is not a football-related debate in the strict sense that is currently going on about Robin Gosens. It’s more about outward appearances, as he said last week at a press conference of the national team at the training camp in Seefeld. In any case, he seems to get plenty of letters via his social media channels, which visually recognize a kind of revenant of Lukas Podolski in him. “To be honest,” said Gosens, “I don’t see the similarity.” But his “left hoof”, or Podolski’s career – that in turn, added Gosens, he could quite well imagine.

On Monday evening, Gosens was back on the national team’s press podium after the 7-1 win in the friendly against Latvia, and if you listened to him, you could wonder whether the Podolski comparison might be a little more true than it is a misleading phantom image. Gosens was still full of adrenaline after this very special day for him, his first international goal in the seventh game, in front of his loved ones and an audience of 1000 people in general – he “missed one”.