Cologne The national basketball team starts preparing for the Olympic qualification with Dennis Schröder. Maximilian Kleber, on the other hand, canceled the Dallas Mavericks. NBA professional Daniel Theis is also not available.

NBA star Dennis Schröder will be available to German basketball players in the Olympic summer. The 27-year-old player from the Los Angeles Lakers was appointed by national coach Henrik Rödl to the 16-man squad to prepare for the Olympic qualification tournament. The German Basketball Association announced on Friday. In addition to NBA professional Daniel Theis (Chicago Bulls), Maxi Kleber from the Dallas Mavericks will also be missing. After a long season with wounds, “I need time for mental, but above all for physical recovery,” Kleber justified his decision.

The German basketball players are preparing for the Supercup in Hamburg (June 18-20) in a training camp starting Monday. Then there is a game against Senegal in Heidelberg on June 24th. The qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Tokyo will take place in Split from June 29th to July 4th. Germany meets Russia and Mexico in the preliminary round. Only the winner of the tournament qualifies for the Summer Games. Rödl still has to cut four professionals.

In addition to Schröder, there are also Isaac Bonga (Washington Wizards) and Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic) from the NBA. In addition to Kleber and Theis, Paul Zipser and Ismet Akpinar are missing from the squad from the 2019 World Cup in China, where the German team missed the knockout round. Tibor Pleiß from Euroleague Champion Anadolu Efes Istanbul does not return to the squad after a long break.

The 16-man squad at a glance:

Danilo Barthel (Fenerbahce Istanbul), Robin Benzing (Casademont Zaragoza), Isaac Bonga (most recently Washington Wizards), Niels Giffey (Alba Berlin), Philipp Herkenhoff (Rasta Vechta), Justus Hollatz (Hamburg Towers), Leon Kratzer (Telekom Baskets Bonn) , Maodo Lo (Alba Berlin), Andreas Obst (ratiopharm ulm), Joshiko Saibou (Champagne Basket Reims), Dennis Schröder (Los Angeles Lakers), Johannes Thiemann (Alba Berlin), Johannes Voigtmann (ZSKA Moscow), Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic ), Lukas Wank (Basketball Löwen Braunschweig) and Jan-Niklas Wimberg (Niners Chemnitz)

