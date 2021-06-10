Although it is proven that using child seats reduces deaths and serious injuries in children under 14 years of age by up to 80%, in Argentina, less than 30% use it.

Since 2018 the normative change that was in Argentina provides that everyone under the age of 10 must ride in the back seat with the Child Restraint System (SRI) approved according to their weight and height.

According to a study by Safe Moms and Kids (MyNS), a program of the Association for the Reduction of Road Accidents (Adisiv) together with Chicco Argentina, highlights that only 26.4% of those under 10 years old circulate in the rear position and protected by the element according to what is indicated in the new regulatory decree in force.

Children’s chairs. Anyone under the age of 10 must ride in the back seat with the approved CRS according to their weight, height and age.

Despite their high efficiency, it is essential that SRIs be use and install correctly always following the manufacturer’s recommendations and according to the height, weight and age of the minor to be transferred.

So far this year, MyNS conducted 435 online checks in which about 85% (373) of the seats reviewed showed “serious mistakes”That contradict the manufacturer’s installation recommendation.

In turn, 62 (14.25%) found “minor details”, although in general they were generally well installed.



Isofix anchoring system for CRS.

The most common mistakes They are: loose seats due to lack of seat belt locking clip; or held against the front seats; loose or threaded harnesses; babies less than one year in favor of the march; and use of more than one anchoring system at the same time.

What the experts say

Lucas Navarro, pediatrician and advisor to MyNS, affirms that “traveling in reverse is 5 times safer. Therefore, in addition to always using the seat, it is important not anticipating the transition from one system to another and prolong the use of boosters with back support for older children as long as possible ”.



It is vital not to anticipate the transition from one system to another. Each one is approved according to the weight and age of the child.

“The families they should never carry their children in their arms, even on the shortest journeys because a newborn baby weighing between 3 and 4 kilos, faced with an impact in the city, at low speed, when braking or steering, multiplies its weight exponentially, which makes it impossible to hold it, “he added. Navarrese.

For her part, Justina Marra of Chicco Argentina He added that “we accompany the actions carried out by MyNS because we understand the complexities that arise when selecting an egg, chair or booster and we want more babies and children to travel safely in our country.

On the other hand, road safety specialists indicate that traffic accidents are one of the main causes of death in children up to 14 years of age, which, along with pedestrians, the elderly and motorcyclists, are considered vulnerable agents in traffic.



The CRS must carry the respective labels that explain the step by step to ensure correct installation.

According to data from the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), out of a total of around 5,500 victims and more than 3,000 deaths every year, 4% are minors from 0 to 14 years old.

From the official data it appears that 320 boys, on average, they lose their lives per year due to preventable causes associated with traffic.

And although this situation changed during the pandemic, road accidents are still a serious problem that affects health and quality of life.



The most common mistake is that the seat is loose due to a lack of a seat belt locking clip.

Online check-ups and prevention campaign

MyNS launched two virtual tools to assist mothers, fathers and first-time couples both when selecting a Child Restraint System and in its installation.

Queries are analyzed and answered by the team of @mamasafe made up of road safety technicians and pediatricians.

On-Line Checkpoint for SRI installation. The consultation must be made by completing the form and attaching 5 photos showing the installation of the SRI in all its views.



MyNS has an online consultation system to advise on the correct installation of the SRI.

The entity also has free virtual encounters (by Zoom) to resolve concerns about the installation or how to place the child in the chair.

Free advice for selection of CRS. A form must be completed with the child’s weight and height, vehicle model, anchorage system.

Throughout the year, through the Pregnancy and Newborn Safety Day (SER Day), which takes place every 15 days on a regular basis. online and free, with the support of Fundación Mapfre, 1,500 families received training and more than 2,000 accessed virtual counseling before acquiring an SRI.

On the other hand, in the framework of the National Road Safety Day, MyNS and Chicco Argentina launched the campaign on their social networks #aUPAno to raise awareness about the importance of using Child Restraint Systems (CRS) to prevent injuries.