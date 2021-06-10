Every June 10 the National Road Safety Day, and although awareness campaigns are becoming stronger and more common, the death rate in the country continues to be high.

According to the latest report from the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), the number of fatalities from traffic accidents between January 1 and May 9, 2021 is 1,294, which yields an average of 10.03 deaths per day.

The 2020 report, meanwhile, indicates that in 2020 they died 3,138 people in road accidents, which marked an average of 8.5 daily deaths. Among the different types of users, the motorcyclists they were the most affected (1,395 deceased).

Pilot X. Road safety education campaign of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Both last year and in the first five months of 2021, males between 15 and 34 years they were the most numerous victims, followed by the age group that goes from 35 to 44 years.

The ANSV 2021 report indicates that the number of deceased men quadruple that of women (77% versus 22%).

The breakdown of fatalities also distinguishes a greater presence of pedestrians between 6 and 9 pm, with a peak at 8 pm; from motorists, between 5 and 6 in the morning; while the occupants of motorcycles do not stand out at any specific time.



49% of deaths in traffic accidents correspond to motorcyclists.

Buenos Aires is the province that leads the ranking of fatalities, with 306; followed by Córdoba (142) and Santa Fe (126). For its part, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) ranks 13th, with 31.

Boys first

– All the boys in between 0 and 12 years They must always travel in the back seat of the vehicle, and with a seat belt like the rest of the passengers.

– Use the little chairs o Child Restraint System (SRI) according to age, weight and height. Children under one year of age must travel in eggs and in the opposite direction to the vehicle’s march.



Negligence. It is important to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle. Photo Martín Bonetto

– They cannot be companions of motorcycles under 12 years. Although it depends on each jurisdiction, for example in CABA the minimum age is 16 years. In compliance with these regulations, the child must always wear the helmet approved to suit his size and reflective vest or bands for visibility.

– When riding in bike They must wear helmets, ride on bike paths or bike lanes, and be accompanied by an adult, as appropriate.

– It is very important that adults are attentive when going for a walk with minors; As pedestrians, their field of vision is narrower and it is difficult for them to calculate distances. It is advisable to always hold them by the hand.

Safe movement on a motorcycle

Considering that the 49% Of the 1,294 fatalities so far this year are motorcyclists, ATM Seguros, one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle insurance market, provides advice that, however simple it may seem, is important to follow strictly.



Motorcyclists. Obligatory homologated helmet and appropriate clothing. Photo Juano Tesone

– The use of an approved helmet is required.

– Use suitable clothing for this type of vehicle.

-They are not allowed to travel more than two people On a motorbike. Both must wear a properly fitted helmet.

– Respect the maximum and minimum speeds allowed.

– Place rear view mirrors in those motorcycles that do not have them. They are mandatory and allow more visibility and be attentive when driving.

– In addition to being valid, the driver’s license must correspond to the type of displacement enabled.



Controls to Vicente López’s motorcycles: in addition to asking drivers for documentation, they measure the noise they cause.

Former Moto 2 rider Sebastian Porto He declared that as a reference in motorcycling, he will continue to insist on the need to teach driver education in schools and in homes.

“I am working to manage more controls, apply tougher traffic laws, educate from awareness and learn new forms of circulation,” added the runner-up of the 250cc World Motorcycle Championship in 2004.

“Every life counts and saving them is our responsibility. We have to continue insisting on the importance of wearing seat belts, helmets, and respecting road signs, because every correct action saves lives,” Porto said.

Documents in the glove compartment

It is essential that each driver carries in his vehicle the DNI and the driver’s license, the green or blue card, as well as the credential where the compulsory insurance is contracted. In addition, the wafer of the VTV as the one of the GNC equipment, in case of having it.



A person shows the documents to a police officer at a traffic control. Photo Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

“Investing in good insurance for a motorcycle or car, which is solid and reliable, is always a good option and allows you to be safe. Not only because it is mandatory, but because the policies are multi-coverages, that is, they cover several risks in the same policy “, highlighted Eugenio Muerza, Commercial Manager of ATM Seguros.

The manager commented that it is important to know because a vehicle in operation – or even stopped – can have some damage and cause a loss that affects others.

“In this case, its owner could suffer a claim for his civil liability. Having current insurance can avoid any headache,” Muerza completed.