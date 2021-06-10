The Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, visited the city of Bahía Blanca to visit works that the national government is carrying out in the city. It is about the implementation of the construction works of the Paso Urbano Highway, “El Cholo”, which stretches 11 km along National Route 3 and National Route 33.

“Today we launched this urban pass, El Cholo, a strategic road corridor for the province. Each investment in infrastructure has the same meaning: to rebuild Argentina from work and production, “said Katopodis.

The Minister of Public Works highlighted the work on Route 33, a highway “that was paralyzed and is already underway for the productive development of the region,” accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure of the Province of Buenos Aires, Agustín Simone, at municipal mayor, Héctor Gay, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahía Blanca Port Management Consortium, Federico Susbielles.

“They are more than 1450 works that we have in motion that are not just cartels: they are thousands of people, workers and towns on the path of growth. Where there were posters, advertisements and promises, today there is public work, work and hope, “said the national official.

The works include the construction of a road with two ascending and two descending lanes, a distributor, collectors, 11 bridges and 9 pedestrian walkways and a roundabout.

For his part, Cafiero remarked that “when we assumed there were less than 200 road works throughout the national territory and today there are more than 400 throughout Argentina and we are reaching 1500 works of medium and large size” and remarked: “The works are for the people and that is why we were able to work with everyone, with the municipality, the province and the nation ”.

The work, carried out by the National Highway Administration, will prevent heavy traffic from entering the city and provide greater road safety, improve traffic conditions for 20,000 people and promote productive development in the province of Buenos Aires. In addition, it includes the installation of 1,500 lights and 12,000 trees, and generates 200 jobs.

Earlier, they visited the works that were reactivated on National Route 33, between Bahía Blanca and Tornquist, to benefit the 4,261 vehicles that circulate per day. This work includes the construction of a 32.4 km stretch of highway, 131 sewers and 5 interchanges at different levels for access to neighborhood streets and returns.

