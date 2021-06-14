Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Arctic Ocean were since 1915 the four oceans recognized by National Geographic, but Since June 8, one more has been added to this list, the Southern Ocean, a body of water surrounding Antarctica.

This ocean “has been recognized by scientists for a long timeBut since there was never an international agreement, we never officially recognized it, ”says Alex Tait, geographer at the National Geographic Society. For the organization, This ocean is totally different from any other, hence its differentiation now. While other oceans are defined by the continents that surround them, andhe Southern Ocean is defined by a current.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) was established 34 million years ago roughly, scientists estimate. This west-to-east current around Antarctica is centered at roughly 60-degree latitude, now defined as the northern limit of the ocean. Within the ACC, the waters are colder and less salty than the ocean waters to the north.

Also, this ocean and its current they serve as the “conveyor belt” of the global circulation system, attracting waters from the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, and thus transporting the heat throughout the planet. In this way, The new Southern Ocean has a crucial impact on the planet’s climate.

A change aligned with society

Alex Tait states that the renaming of this body of water is aligned with the Society’s initiative to conserve the world’s oceans. In addition, with this change they also intend to focus public awareness on a region in need of a particular conservation focus, because its ecologically distinct environment deserves special care.

The Southern Ocean “encompasses unique and fragile marine ecosystems which are home to wonderful marine life such as whales, penguins and seals, “says resident National Geographic explorer Enric Sala. It is a place for humpback whales to feed on krill, and a fundamental part of the global circulation system. That is why the National Geographic Society hopes promote the conservation of this space by drawing attention to the existence of this new ocean.