They discovered her in a pizzeria. She got tired of being “sexualized as a child” as a young and younger woman and being taken from her by “my own sexuality”. He studied a university degree because he did not want to stay only with acting. He fell madly in love with Gael García Bernal, came to Argentina to follow him, and he even went to the Vélez court, but he could not win it back. He won an Oscar. And today turns 40.

Natalie Hershlag, better known as Natalie Portman, was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel. An only daughter, her father is a gynecologist and fertility specialist, and her mother, an artist, ended up being her representative. Natalie was born the same day her mother turned 29 years old.

She was discovered by an agent in a pizzeria at the tender age of 11. She started in modeling, but she decided that she preferred to pursue a career in acting.

Natalie Portman in ‘The Perfect Killer.’ Photo Clarín Archive

She took dance lessons from a very young age, at 4 years old. His family moved from Israel to the United States, first to Washington, DC, and then to Long Island, New York.

That’s where the agent discovered her biting into the mozzarella portion.

The little actress with the mole on her face was not initially accepted for The perfect assassin (Luc Besson, 1994), because she was very young. Finally it was the girl that León (Jean Reno) saves from the corrupt policeman that he embodied Gary oldman slaughter her like her family.



It’s mine! Natalie and the Mjölnir, who knew how to have Thor, at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. AFP Photo

Myth or not, it is said that the movie had a scene in which a sexual approach between Matilda and León is hinted.

Anyway, Natalie would later turn down the lead role in the version of Lolita (1997, by Adrian Lyne, the director of Fatal Attraction) for their rejection of young actors and actresses being exposed to sex in movies.



Portman wore a dress with the names of the female directors who were not nominated for an Oscar, in the 2020 installment. AFP Photo

Natalie was 18 when she premiered Star Wars: Episode I, The Phantom Menace in the double role of Queen Amidala and Padmé, whose premiere was lost because she had to take high school exams, and she was enrolled in Harvard to study Psychology. “I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”

And among the papers that was lost, there is that of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in Iron man 2 (2010), which was left to Scarlett Johansson.



Like Queen Amidala, in “Star Wars: Episode I”. Photo Clarín Archive

That same year, and two years after debuting as a director with the short Eve, it came to him The black swan. She paid for all the ballet training out of pocket to prepare for the role of Nina Sayers.

And not only did he win the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award, but while shooting Darren Aronofsky’s film he met Benjamin Millepied, the film’s choreographer. She married him and they have two children.



Natalie Portman in “The Black Swan”. Photo Clarín Archive

By the age of 30 he had won practically everything

Shaved for V for Vendetta, and says his worst job as an interpreter was in They all say I love you (1996), by Woody Allen, blaming “my lack of capacity for improvisation.”

Close friends with Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Bryce Dallas Howard, diving is one of her favorite hobbies.



Natalie Portman poses with her Oscar for Best Actress, for “The Black Swan.” She was pregnant with her first child. AP Photo

Much earlier, it was 2003 when Natalie Portman and Gael Garcia Bernal They met at the Oscars. The crime of Father Amaro It was a candidate for Best Foreign Language Film, and it seems that the crush was powerful.

The following year they celebrated Valentine’s Day in the land of the actor of Dog loves, Mexico. And if they were in Spain, she was filming with Milos Forman (Goya’s ghosts) and he with Pedro Almodóvar (Bad Education), they were harassed by the paparazzi.



Gael García Bernal was his partner. And she came to look for him in Buenos Aires. Photo EFE

But in 2006 Gael came to Buenos Aires to record the series I’m your fan, in which he met again with Dolores Fonzi, with whom he had worked in Private lives (2001), the film by Fito Páez. Natalie was in Los Angeles, a rumor of a possible deception reached her and she came to Argentina. He was even following him to the Vélez Sársfield court one night. When he found that he would not get it back, he went to Europe.

Gael was married to Dolores Fonzi, with whom they had two children, Lázaro and Libertad.

Natalie had romances with co-workers, such as Hayden Christensen, Lukas Haas, Jude Law, and Adam Levine.



Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, in “Jackie.” It was his third Oscar nomination. Photo Clarín Archive

She would be a candidate for the Oscar again, as a leading actress, for Jackie (2016), where she played Jacqueline Kennedy, the widow of the American president.

Where will we see Natalie? In the immediate future, this year we will hear it in the Marvel series What if …, voicing the animated character Jane Foster, who will play next year when it opens in May Thor: Love and Thunder.

There he will grasp the Mjölnir, the hammer that Thor knew how to wield in his hand. Quite a symbol.