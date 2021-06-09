Famed actress Natalie Portman started her film career when she was 13 years old. An agent discovered her when they were both in an American pizzeria. His first film as a lead was Leon: The Professional, released in 1994 and directed by Luc besson.

With that debut in the seventh art, the Israeli-born star faced the situation faced by women in cinema during the time . This is how she told it at the Women’s March demonstration in the United States, at the height of the movement Me too in 2018.

“I turned 12 years recording my first movie. I was very excited when, at my age, the movie was released and my work and my art would have an answer. I opened my first letter from a fan and what I read was a fantasy that a man had written to me in which he raped me. A countdown to my 18th birthday started on my local radio, the date it would be legal to sleep with me, ”said the actress.

From that moment on, he turned down any role that included risque scenes. He participated in Hea ‘in 1995, Beautiful Girls in 1996, Mars Attacks in 1996, I love you in 1996. The latter directed by Woody Allen.

Natalie Portman

From 1996, and with the support of his parents, Portman rejected roles such as Romeo and Juliet, because he had a wide age difference with Leonardo DiCaprio, who also made a place in Hollywood. He did the same with the modern version of Lolita, which finally starred Jeremy Irons and Dominique Swain. Despite rejecting proposals from large studios, at 16 he signed for the Star Wars franchise, as part of the galaxy phenomenon trilogy.

When he turned 18, in 1999, The Phantom Menace, a film in which he participated, was released. While the tape was being played in the cinema, the actress was enrolling in Harvard University to study psychology. And it is from this that he triggered a phrase that he immortalized in the industry: “It doesn’t matter if the university ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star. “

During his academic years, he recorded the remaining Star Wars films and performed with Meryl Streep in La Gaviota, a short story by Anton Chekhov. The awards came from 2004, after the premiere of Closer, by Mike Nichols, which won him the Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. Already 30 years old, and with his role in Black Swan, in 2010, he won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Bafta and the Actors Guild Award. From there, he has been seen in blockbuster movies like Jackie, Thor, and even a cameo in Advengers Engame.