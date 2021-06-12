Latin American singer and actress Natalia Oreiro recorded a video congratulation on the Day of Russia. The Russian Embassy in Argentina published a video in Twitter… In the frames, the artist appeared in a red kokoshnik.

“Russia is also my Motherland for me. I love you! ”- said the actress in Russian.

Oreiro has repeatedly confessed her love for Russia. Several years ago she said that she was learning Russian. Since then, the singer has often performed Russian-language versions of her world hits. And in 2018, she recorded in three languages ​​(English, Spanish and Russian) the composition United by Love for the World Cup in Russia. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in 2020, the singer performed “We need one victory” (“Our tenth airborne battalion”) by Bulat Okudzhava.

And in June of the same year, Oreiro announced that she had applied for Russian citizenship.