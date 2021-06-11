Warsaw (Union)

Slozwijk Racecourse in the Polish capital, Warsaw, hosts the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, which is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to support and spread the purebred Arabian horse races in Europe, under the patronage of His Highness’s International Festival.

The Al Wathba Stallions Cup series of races is held, in line with the festival’s strategy, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders locally and internationally. The race is held for a distance of 1,600 meters, and 7 horses of only three years of age participate in it, competing for financial prizes of 5,000 euros.

The list of horses is topped by the pony “Nash Dose” de Boris, under the supervision of W. Okolowsky, and led by AS Mora, who is looking for the title, and is the first candidate to win, and faces the filly “Ma’ali Muscat” of the Muscat Stud, under the supervision of Umm Borkowski, and led by De Sapatibkov.

Also competing for the title are “Sunny de Loeb” by Yahya Rashid Al-Masrouri, led by AS Abayev, and “Omandor Jal” by Mitza Godluska, under the supervision of the same owner, led by the leader of the cavalry list Stepan Mazur, and “Atlas” L. Janikowski under the supervision of the same owner, and led by J. Resenkov.

There are «Ferhat» Lam Stelmasisek, under the supervision of Umm and Norowski, and the leadership of Ki Grzybowski, and «Supra» of Norwisky, under the supervision of the same owner, and the leadership of Ki Mazur.