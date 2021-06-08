NASA takes the Navy pilots’ UFO sightings seriously. The head of the US space agency has now announced a startling step.

Washington DC – NASA boss Bill Nelson (78) took up his post with the US space agency in May 2021. Now the former Florida senator and ex-astronaut wants to investigate strange encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFO). NASA researchers are due to analyze the spate of UFO sightings that U.S. Navy pilots have reported over the past few decades, reports CNN.

Nobody – even in the higher echelons of the US space agency – understood what these high-speed objects observed by Navy pilots were. Nelson doesn’t believe that the UFOs have to be evidence of aliens on Earth. At the same time, he emphasized that it would be premature to completely rule out this possibility.

“We don’t know if it’s alien. We don’t know if it’s an enemy. We don’t know if it’s an optical phenomenon, ”said space chief Nelson in an interview with CNN. Based on the observations of the Navy pilots, however, it is assumed that this is not just an optical phenomenon.

“The bottom line is that we want to know,” emphasizes the NASA boss. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The announcement by NASA boss Bill Nelson follows a Pentagon report on unknown objects in flight. The US secret service is said to have found no evidence of aliens. In the case of the unusual phenomena observed by the military pilots – so-called – “unidentified aerial phenomena” – UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), as they are called at the Petagon, there is also no evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft. The New York Times quoted government officials on the corresponding secret Pentagon report. According to the newspaper, a non-secret version of the report is expected to be presented to the US Congress on June 25th.

Mysterious UFO sightings in the US

In 2007 the US Department of Defense launched a program to investigate the sighting of UFOs or UAPs. It became known at the end of 2017 that UFO encounters were being investigated at all. The New York Times had reported that Navy pilots repeatedly discovered strange objects during maneuvers had. The UFOs or UAPs were superior to their jets in many ways.

US fighter pilots are said to have observed unknown objects in flight off the US east coast during a training mission on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in 2004 and 2015. The Pentagon then published these UFO recordings more than 16 years or four years later.

Puzzles about UFOs and UAPs

Will the UFO or UAP mystery ever be solved? NASA press secretary Jackie McGuinness said, according to CNN, Nelson has not established a formal task force to begin investigating UFOs. However, he directed the researchers to proceed with investigating any questions surrounding the subject, as they see fit.

“There isn’t really a lot of data. Scientists should therefore be able to follow the clues and clues instead of being stigmatized, ”says NASA spokeswoman Jackie McGuinness CNN. UFO research has negative connotations and is associated with unfounded conspiracy theories.

The Pentagon is less interested in aliens or extraterrestrials, reports the AFP news agency. Rather, the Defense Ministry experts are investigating the question of whether they may be dealing with new armaments technology from rivals such as Russia and China. It would be a nightmare for the world power if potential opponents had technologically superior military equipment. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

Area 51 – a place that has been causing many conspiracy theories for years. The US Air Force is to test new experimental aircraft in the restricted area.