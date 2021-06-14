24 Entertainment announced that the Naraka Bladepoint release date is set for August 12, 2021 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. In addition, he announced that there will soon be one open beta accessible to all, precisely from 16 to 22 June.

During E3 2021 it was also indicated that in Naraka Bladepoint there will also be spears, which can be tested in the next global beta.

Naraka Bladepoint is a battle royale which combines a hand-to-hand combat system and a parkour-style movement system. You can attack enemies directly or sneak up on them.

Naraka Bladepoint

In our preview we explained to you that: “Naraka: Bladepoint convinced us in several respects but left us some doubts. The title of 24 Entertainment is fun and frenetic. The gameplay proved to be fun and frenetic as we expected, but also deeper than what we imagined, even if it remains far from some technicalities of titles based on white weapon combat such as For Honor for example. Doubts remain about the stability and the distribution method. The title, despite its originality, will have to deal with a rich market of free-to-play rivals and this could unfortunately constitute a strong initial barrier for fans of the genre. “