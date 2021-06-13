24 Entertainment will release the game this summer and has shown more of its gameplay.

One of the video games that has attracted the most attention in recent weeks is Naraka: Bladepoint, the new battle royale that bets on an oriental setting and focuses mainly on hand-to-hand combat. Now, in the framework of E3 2021, we have finally known the release date of this game on PC.

Naraka: Bladepoint is coming to PC on next August 12. It must be remembered that the video game was a success in its premiere on Steam. 24 Entertainment’s battle royale had 120,000 players in the open beta in April of this year, a great triumph for the study. Remember that the game will be the first one made with Unity that will have DLSS support.

The 24 Entertainment video game is loaded with action, frenzy and very vertical gameplay. It is one of the battle royale that fans of this genre look forward to most, because it raises something different from the rest, and it can also be a great option for lovers of fight games or hack and slash. On 3DGames We were able to try Naraka: Bladepoint and we told you what we thought.

The title earned a place in our list of 8 battle royale that will come out in the future and caught our attention. On the other hand, the PC Gaming Show is leaving us interesting ads, as new content for Chivalry 2, or the surprise that Humankind starts its closed beta starts today.

