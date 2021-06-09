In an interview with the site Zelda dungeon, the anime publisher of Castlevania, David howe, talked about the possibilities that in the future we will see an anime about The legend of zelda. Specifically, one based on the story of Ocarina of Time.

The hope of seeing a television adaptation of the adventures of Link and the princess zelda has been in the hearts of many fans for a long time. Although there have been rumors over the years, the statements of Howe they could make an adaptation materialize in the near future.

What would an anime of The Legend of Zelda be like.

Although the interview began with Castlevania, the conversation immediately shifted to The legend of zelda. It was here when Howe He admitted that he is a huge fan of the series and started talking about a possible adaptation: ‘I think there is a precedent for this. I personally have a couple of copies of the Ocarina of Time manga and I think if something works in manga format then it will work in anime‘

On why he would prefer an anime of the saga instead of a movie. The editor mentioned that although he would like to see a movie, he believes that a serialized format would work better, as it gives him more time to tell a story and to build the world in which it takes place.

The tone would be more mature

Maybe not many will remember it, but ‘The legend of zelda‘He already had an animated series in the 80s, however, it was very childish, after all, it was a cartoon for children that happened on Saturday mornings. On this, Howe said that his anime would have a more serious tone.

‘I think we are at a different point than where videogames were in the 80s. Today they are more considered as art than back then when they were considered something more for children (…) my dream adaptation would definitely be for adults, not as Castlevania, just take it seriously and give the world and the characters the respect they deserve‘

With the success that the animated series of ‘Castlevania‘, perhaps a producer sees the potential of an anime based on the famous Nintendo fantasy saga and is encouraged to make it. At the moment Nintendo is working on carrying out Mario to the big screen. Maybe yes Mario triumphs, give an opportunity to adaptations of his other successful series such as’The legend of zelda‘.

