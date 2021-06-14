Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that the prestigious position of the UAE at the forefront of the world in terms of indicators of tolerance and coexistence is a source of pride and pride and clear evidence that we live in a homeland with deep heritage and roots, with an extended history and authentic culture, supported by a people who are makers of civilization and history, keen to Develop the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and charity, as well as positive communication with others and respect for their cultures and beliefs.

In a statement on the occasion of classifying the UAE among the top 20 globally in indicators of tolerance and coexistence, His Excellency said: “We live in a country whose achievements have always been nurtured by a conscious and sincere leadership, encouraging enlightened thought and sound moral behavior, and keen to confirm the country’s position in the path of civilization, progress and peace in the world. Entire”.

His Excellency added: “On this occasion, we are proud and proud of the main role of the founding leader, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who made the Emirates an extended bridge for communication between civilizations and cultures, a fully qualified country, To play a leading role, in the whole world, in order to support the values ​​of dialogue, exchange and communication, as effective means of openness between all: they get to know and coexist together, in peace, progress, and harmony – may God have mercy on the father, Sheikh Zayed, and reward him well, for his great efforts, In order for the UAE to be a global center for dialogue and interaction between cultures and religions, and attention to the needs and aspirations of people everywhere.”

On this occasion, His Excellency extended his great thanks and respect to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.. He said: “We thank them all for their sincere efforts, so that the UAE will always be the example and model in deepening the values ​​of peace, justice, tolerance and coexistence, but also, In spreading hope, cooperation and prosperity in the world, by working to develop civilized and intellectual relations with everyone, and investing tools of tolerance and human brotherhood, in building successful and fruitful international relations.

He said: “Here I refer in particular to the good efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in the areas of human fraternity, which was embodied in the launch of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, in the presence of His Holiness Pope Francis, and His Eminence the Grand Imam Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, as well as embodied in his continuous initiatives in this field that emphasize the role of human brotherhood in achieving happiness for human beings, and in eradicating poverty, ignorance and disease in the whole world, and I am honored on this occasion to salute the serious and sincere work of His Highness. In order to confirm the rapprochement between people and strive for the UAE to always be a pioneer and a pioneer in all the achievements of development in the world.” His Excellency added that the UAE’s model of tolerance and coexistence is a living embodiment of the teachings of true Islam, and commitment to human values, in which people everywhere share – tolerance in the Emirates, which is life in peace with others, and it is a conscious realization that pluralism and diversity are in the characteristics of the population. They are a source of strength for human societies, and the UAE’s successful model of tolerance and coexistence is an invitation to all, to acquaintance, dialogue and joint action, which leads to confidence in the nation’s march, strong pride in the national identity, and full awareness of the prestigious position of the Emirates. On the path of goodness, in the whole world.”

His Excellency said: “May God protect the UAE and preserve its loyal leaders, and I pray to Him, the Almighty, that our dear country will always be a model and a role model in being proud of its principles and values, and at the same time a wonderful model of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance and working with everyone to build a better future for humanity and provide practical solutions to the problems facing society.” The human being in a world of multiple cultures and civilizations.