Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his palace yesterday, Niaz Barzani, Head of the Office of Foreign Policy and Diplomacy in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the accompanying delegation on an official visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed Niaz Barzani, and the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates, the sisterly State of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in a manner that serves common interests, and they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest. The two sides also discussed the importance of benefiting from the UAE’s pioneering experience at the official and popular levels in the field of tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and peace based on the pillars of the Human Fraternity Document in order to achieve global peace for all of humanity. For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues its efforts to lay the foundations for peace, coexistence and global stability for the benefit of the peoples of the world. His Excellency said that the UAE, brotherly Iraq and the Kurdistan region of Iraq in particular have strong fraternal relations that are becoming increasingly consolidated with the support and care of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, and for the benefit of their peoples in light of the close and continuous cooperation in various fields, stressing the UAE’s keenness to cooperate with the countries of the whole world to benefit From its exceptional experience in the field of tolerance, coexistence, peace and human solidarity to achieve global prosperity. For his part, Niaz Barzani congratulated His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on the occasion of the UAE’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, stressing that this diplomatic achievement embodies the UAE’s influential position on the world level, and that its principles and established human values ​​have become a model for what it should be. Relationships between countries of the world. Niaz Barzani stressed the keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE to serve common interests, praising the UAE’s role and its pioneering global efforts in laying the foundations of peace, tolerance and coexistence by launching initiatives aimed at enhancing stability and prosperity at the world level, as the Kurdistan Region of Iraq aspires to benefit from the successful and inspiring experience of the UAE. In the field of tolerance, coexistence and peace.