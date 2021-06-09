Paris (AFP)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal reached his 14th semi-final at the French Open, the second Grand Slam, when he defeated Argentina’s Diego Schwarzman.

It seems that the expected duel between Nadal and the Serbian number one, Novak Djokovic, will become clear this evening, when the latter directs Italian Matteo Berrettini to reserve a place for him in the semi-finals.

Nadal managed to settle the match in favor of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, despite the resistance shown by the Argentine. “I started the second set badly, I tied 4-4, but I wasn’t good anymore, and I knew it would be difficult to keep my serve,” Nadal said after his victory. This is Nadal’s 104th win at Roland Garros (two losses only), in his quest to win his 14th title, bringing his number of titles to 21 Grand Slam titles (a record).

Nadal is currently tied with the number of titles in the Grand Slam, with the Swiss withdrawn from the tournament Roger Federer with twenty titles. The Spaniard and the Serbian, if he wins later today, will seek to reserve a place for them in the final, to face one of the winners of the match between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) and German Alexander Zverev (6).