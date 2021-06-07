Jannik Sinner already suffers from vertigo Rafael Nadal. The Italian has faced him three times in less than a year and has always had opportunities to put him in a tight spot. Last year, at Roland Garros, it served to win the first set. Nadal came back. Less than a month ago, in Rome, he was with a ‘break’ ahead in the first set. Nadal came back. And this Monday he had the opportunity to cut the streak of 32 consecutive sets won by Nadal at Roland Garros, serving to take the first, and nothing. Nadal came back.

The Balearic, with his victory number 104, the one who more in the history of the same Grand Slam, above Roger Federer’s 102 in Australia, advanced to the quarterfinals in Paris with a win against Sinner (7-5, 6-4 and 6-0) that puts the streak of sets at 35 in a row.

No one has beaten Nadal at Roland Garros since he did it Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final. To find someone to snatch two, you have to go until the loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals.

But as much as it was a triumph in three sets, it was not an easy victory. Sinner put everything on the court to improve his negative record against Nadal and as always he was close to getting some loot. The transalpine enjoyed a 5-3 in favor in the first set, but Nadal got out of the hat ten points in a row to equalize. And not content with that, he took four straight games to make it 7-5. And wanting even more, he scored the first four games of the second set. Sinner was gone and Nadal was in steamroller mode, sweeping up everything at stake in the Philippe Chatrier.

Sinner woke up slightly, who out of nowhere was emboldened with three games in a row, breaking Nadal’s serve for the third and fourth time, but, every time he was close to doing something big, he lost perspective. From 4-0 it went to 4-3, and from 4-3 to 6-3. The revolution went down the drain.

And there were no more uprisings. Nadal suffocated the Italian with a very serious donut. The Italian was broken, aware that once again, Nadal had escaped his trap. And there are already three in less than a year.

Now the manacorense will face Diego schwartzman, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5. It will be the twelfth game against the Argentine, with ten victories for Nadal and one for ‘the little one’, last year in Rome. At Roland Garros they have met twice, once in 2018, when the Argentine won a set, and another in the semifinals last year.

Djokovic survives



Novak Djokovic did not have a good time, had to come back two sets against for the fifth time in his career to reach the quarterfinals. The Serbian lost the first two tie breaks against Lorenzo Musetti, one of the world’s greatest talents at 19, but took the next two sets and pushed until the Italian’s withdrawal in the fifth (6-7, 6-7 , 6-1, 6-0 and 4-0 ret). Djokovic, who has been to the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the past eleven years, clinched a 16-1 run in games in the final three sets to make his first such comeback since Wimbledon 2015. The only time he has He did it at Roland Garros in 2012.

Now the Belgrade, who no longer has Roger Federer for his part of the table, will face Matteo berrettini, rested by the loss of the Swiss, for a place in the semifinal.