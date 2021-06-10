Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal meet again at Roland Garros a year later. If on that occasion both tennis players met in the title match, this year Djokovic and Nadal are in the semifinals of the Parisian tournament in search of a place in the grand final on Sunday to fight for the title

Date and time: When is the Roland Garros semi-final Djokovic – Nadal played?

The Roland Garros semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be played this Friday, June 11 on center court Philippe Chatrier in the second men’s semi-final. There is still no official time for the start of the match but the match is expected to start after the conclusion of the first semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Television: How and where to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in the Roland Garros semifinals?

The Roland Garros semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal can be followed on television through Eurosport, the channel that has the exclusive broadcasting rights of the tournament, with the narration of Álvaro Benito and the comments of Álex Corretja.

Internet: How to follow the Roland Garros semi-final Djokovic-Nadal online?

On AS.com you can also follow everything that happens in the Roland Garros semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal live. With us you will have the best minute by minute of the match, the most shocking trivia, images and videos of the match, as well as the chronicle and the statements of the protagonists as soon as the match ends.