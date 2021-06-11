Elvira Nabiullina, Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, assessed the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on GDP. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, since vaccination creates herd immunity, it will have a positive effect on GDP. “Firstly, the remaining restrictions that exist in a number of sectors, including the service sector, can be removed, and secondly, the possibilities of such restrictions of some waves, which can lead to new restrictions for the economy,” explained Nabiullina.

Earlier on June 11, it was reported that the chairman of the Central Bank of Russia wore a brooch to a press conference following a meeting of the board of directors, which depicts a feline predator preparing to jump. If the decoration depicts a cheetah, the fastest of land mammals, then it may indicate both the rate of inflation, which was not stopped by two previous increases in the key rate, and further actions of the regulator in the matter of tightening monetary policy.