The chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that you cannot get rid of the coronavirus forever and you need to be prepared not only for the third, but also for the subsequent waves of morbidity. IN Telegram-channel, he listed the ways that he considers the best to protect health in such periods.

“Let’s learn to coexist with the new coronavirus, it is no longer the same for us and new. He came forever. And it makes no sense to chase him away with spells, ”the doctor is sure. According to the specialist, herd immunity cannot yet be considered as a sure way to defeat the virus.

Myasnikov clarified that the coronavirus is unpredictable: it quickly and often mutates, different people react to it too differently, and sometimes people have too unstable immunity. “Let’s set more realistic goals: personal protection for everyone!” – the doctor emphasized.

He first of all advised to be vaccinated with any available vaccine against coronavirus, clarifying that older age and the presence of chronic diseases only speak even more in favor of the need for vaccination. The presenter also advised to stop detecting antibodies before vaccination, vaccinate those who have been ill, and by the fall re-vaccinate those who were vaccinated last winter or this spring.

At the same time, Myasnikov recommended the use of interferon gamma nasal drops, assuring that the drug has no contraindications, and their clinical studies show very good results in preventing covid. Also, the doctor advised to follow standard preventive measures: keeping a distance and less likely to be in closed rooms with a crowd of people.

Earlier, Myasnikov commented on the introduction of restrictions in Moscow against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. He linked the incident with the refusal of the Russians to vaccinate. At the same time, the doctor clarified that vaccinated citizens, if they get sick, they transfer the infection easily.