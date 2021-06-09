The chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that to reduce the risk of developing a severe form of coronavirus, it is enough to follow several important rules. IN Telegram-channel, he listed the factors that will help people with and without the vaccine.

“Unlike many diseases, COVID-19 and its severe course are preventable. Yes – today you can, ”the doctor said and urged to be prepared for new waves of the virus in the future on an ongoing basis. According to him, infections will not stop, and the new coronavirus will become one of the many diseases that have been spreading among people for many years.

Myasnikov stressed that a healthy lifestyle will help avoid risks. He emphasized that regular activity, losing weight and getting rid of bad habits can help reduce the likelihood of infection. If a person does catch the coronavirus, then his illness will pass in a milder form.

The doctor also explained that vaccination plays an equally important role in this. Moreover, we are talking not only about vaccination against coronavirus, but also against pneumococcus, tetanus, influenza, hepatitis, and human papillomavirus. “Then we will reduce our individual risks,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Myasnikov named four main problems that, in his opinion, interfere with the mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus. He considered the current level of vaccination in the country “shamefully low”.