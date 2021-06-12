Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov commented on the introduction of restrictions in Moscow against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of coronavirus with the refusal of Russians to vaccinate. He emphasized that the vaccinated citizens, if they get sick, they transfer the infection easily. The words of the physician are quoted by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Myasnikov noted that regional leaders cannot ignore the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, therefore, they are obliged to respond with appropriate measures. “But I have a question: who brought it to such a situation ?! After all, we, the residents of the city and the country, do it ourselves, ”the doctor emphasized, linking the measures introduced with the passive attitude of citizens towards vaccination.

“If you do not want to be vaccinated, you must be prepared for the fact that with waves, surges in the incidence there will be two options,” the doctor warned. In the first version, we are talking about a mild course of the disease in vaccinated – in this case, large-scale restrictions are not needed. In the second, it was about the congestion of hospitals against the background of morbidity with severe complications. In this case, according to Myasnikov, the authorities will be forced to impose restrictions after the fact.

Myasnikov also recalled that the most effective measure against a pandemic is vaccination. Otherwise, the jumps in morbidity will return, which will entail the introduction of new antikidny measures.

Earlier, the mayor of Moscow Earlier, Sergei Sobyanin announced the days from 15 to 19 June non-working due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. In addition, food courts and children’s playrooms in shopping centers will be suspended from 13 to 20 June. The catering service will prohibit serving guests at night – from 23:00 to 06:00, except for take-away orders. Amusement rides and other recreational facilities will be closed in large parks and natural areas.