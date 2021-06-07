High school students take their temperature and apply antibacterial gel when they return to face-to-face classes in Mexico City. Carlos Ramírez / EFE

Mariana Carmona Pichardo, a teacher at the Holland primary school, in the Iztapalapa delegation, does not hide her frustration. This Monday he had to meet again with his students, fifth grade students, but the poor conditions of the school have not allowed it. The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) established today the start of face-to-face classes in Mexico City after a year of distance education due to the covid-19 pandemic, but at the Carmona school the parents decided not to send their children because the situation of the center does not guarantee a safe return: there is no water, the bathrooms are in terrible condition, the classrooms do not have enough ventilation and the cleaning equipment provided by the education authority is so little that it barely enough for a day. “I am of the idea of ​​defending the classroom and public school even in adverse conditions, but we cannot go back to school when we don’t even have water for the children to wash their hands,” says this 32-year-old teacher.

The school is located in the Progreso Sur neighborhood of Iztapalapa, one of the poorest areas of the capital and which has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. The water problem, says the teacher, has been going on for five years now, although they had been able to maintain classes before the health crisis with water pipes that they bought with the money that parents paid at the beginning of each school year, or with the proceeds in school fairs. “The problem with water is that when the neighborhood does not have a school, since it does not have a large enough tank to store it,” explains Carmona. After a year of distance education, the school’s infrastructure has deteriorated and the authorities, who were committed to guaranteeing the conditions for a safe return, have forgotten about this school and others in the area that are in similar condition. “It is difficult to get water pipes to wash the dishes in the dining room or that the children can wash their hands. That’s why the mothers decided not to go back to school, ”reiterates the teacher. “The situation has been raised with the supervision of the area, because there are several schools that do not have resources. I’ve been working here for five years and it’s always been the same ”, he adds.

580 students attend this school and 28 teachers work. It is a full-time center, which means that the sessions began at eight in the morning and ended at four in the afternoon. Carmona serves 30 fifth-grade students, to whom she teaches seven subjects alone. For her, she says, distance education has been difficult, implemented by the SEP as a measure to avoid contagion due to the pandemic. Some of your students have connection problems or do not have adequate equipment to follow the online courses. “There are several who do not have a fixed internet, for them I record classes and work with booklets. I send them videos on WhatsApp ”, explains Carmona. “Online education is not the same. Now that the other schools have opened, I feel at a disadvantage, because for me it is important to see my group, that they meet, return to a routine that allows learning to consolidate; to exchange ideas. It’s frustrating not being able to go back, it makes me hopeless, ”says this teacher.

The National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE), a union that brings together 600,000 people from the sector, warned in mid-April that the country’s schools do not have the basic conditions for the safe return to face-to-face classes. The CNTE published the results of a consultation made to more than 18,000 education workers —among teachers, janitors, cleaners, administrative personnel, etc.—, who were asked about the conditions of the schools where they work. The results show a complex panorama that represents a great challenge for the Mexican authorities: four out of every 10 schools do not have potable water; only two out of every 10 have large classrooms that allow keeping the distance between students; 56% have a “regular” electrical system, that is, old, and three out of 10 schools have no drainage.

This Monday, more than 80,000 students returned to face-to-face classes in the capital, although the return has been “voluntary”, as specified by the capital authorities, who have been criticized by both parents and teachers for a return that many do not consider safe. The authorities have reported that today they opened 1,103 schools, 387 public and 716 private, where about 10,000 teachers work. “We are not rushing, we are seizing an opportunity. During this year of absence from school there have been consequences in the education and emotional impact on the children. The fact of breaking this absence from school, that the children meet again, is fundamental and we must work for this reopening, ”Luis Humberto Fernández, the capital’s education authority, said in mid-May. “What worries me about returning is that most of the mothers are young and have not yet been vaccinated, so it can be a source of contagion, because the classrooms do not have ventilation,” says teacher Carmona, who did receive her vaccine against covid-19 together with 2.5 million teachers throughout the country. While the media shows images of sleepy children returning to school after a year of absence, Carmona resigns himself to not seeing his students, who will continue to learn at home because they do not have a school that guarantees them a safe return to face-to-face classes.

