Almost since the manga of My hero academia, and later, his anime, several polls and votes have been carried out to discover who the most popular characters are.

One might think that the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, or the mighty All might, are the ones that would be in the first places. In reality, this is not the case, and in fact, a compilation effort reconfirms what many already know beforehand.

Six My Hero Academia votes are taken into account

What happens is that a fan of the series (@sandypsyche) shared in Twitter the results of your research. He took the six official popularity votes for the series, which list 80 characters from the series.

The result is something that has been repeated over and over again: Katsuki bakugo it remains in first place with more than 65 thousand votes. The second was in the hands of Shoto Todoroki, exceeding 41 thousand. In the case of Midoriya, is in the third.

Deku has 36 thousand 525 votes in the aggregated votes of My hero academia. As for the fourth place, it is up to Eijiro Kirishima with 11,793, and Tenya Iida in fifth with 10 thousand 860.

It is after them that the master comes Shota Aizawa with 8,765 votes in sixth, Hawks with 6 thousand 687 in seventh and All might in eighth with 6,363. This place is somewhat understandable, and all because this hero is retired due to his weak physical condition.

Katsuki Bakugo is the big winner in this series

In ninth place is Momo yaoyorozu with 5 thousand 784, and in the tenth, closing the Top 10, Ochaco Uraraka with 5 thousand 543 votes. If you go further, in the first 20 places, the majority of the students of the Class 1-A Is represented.

There are some surprises, since I shindo is in seventeenth place, above Tsuyu Asui Y Hitoshi shinso. Most obviously, no member of the League of Villains it is in the top twenty places.

Himiko Toga is in 22, Dabi on the 25th and Tomura Shigaraki nor does it appear. Instead, Overhaul Y Twice if they are present. This sum of votes of My hero academia it has more than 265 thousand votes.

It does not seem that Bakugo is going to move a lot from the first position, where it is comfortably. Someday Izuku Midoriya will be able to reach it? It all depends on how things turn out in the manga, and also in the anime itself.

