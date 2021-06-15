The love story between the kitten Bloom and Manuel: “My grandfather is 100 years old, the kitten gave him another 100 years of life”

This is the story of the kitten Bloom and tells how such a small being can change a person’s life. To spread it on social media, it was a woman by name Maria Suarez. Your grandfather, Manuel, he turned 100 and the family decided to organize a wonderful surprise for him.

The man lives in Spain with his children and grandchildren and for his birthday, they decided to adopt a kitten who needed a home and they called it Bloom.

My grandfather knew nothing about it, when he first saw her enter the house, his eyes lit up, they shone. He has always been a great lover of animals.

The first meeting between Manuel and Bloom was something special, which thrilled everyone present. The two, since that day, have established a bond that cannot be described in words and the elderly gentleman has rediscovered the will to live and smiledespite his advanced age.

My grandfather is 100 years old and the cat gave him another 100 years to live. He is always on the lookout for Bloom. They spend all day playing and even taking a nap together.

Maria is happy to see them together and spends a lot of time shooting them in photos and videos, which she then posts on social networks. Those same photos and videos that have spread all over the world and that they have touched thousands of people.

I didn’t expect their story to go that far. It was amazing, all the love and affection the video got.

This story shows how important an animal is in a person’s life and how many benefits it can lead to someone who may feel lonely. We want to thank Manuel and Bloom’s family for sharing such a beautiful moment with us.