The winter break was very long, but it doesn’t seem to have affected Tim Gajser’s beliefs in the slightest. The world champion has in fact picked up where he left off, starting the 2021 MXGP with a beautiful double in the opening stage of Orlyonok, Russia.

In the first heat he let Jorge Prado lead only for a few hundred meters, then at the second corner he slipped him, taking a leadership that he then maintained with his Honda until the checkered flag.

The Spaniard of the KTM then crashed a little later, giving way to a good Tony Cairoli, who for a good part of the race managed to repel all the attack attempts by Romain Febvre, however making a mistake in the final thus giving way to the square. of honor to the French Kawasaki.

The pole position, on the other hand, was only the fourth place for Jeffrey Herlings, with the Belgian of the KTM who became the protagonist of a forgetful start and was forced to a comeback that culminated in overtaking three laps from the end to damage by a spectacular Alessandro Lupino, who completed the top 5.

In the second heat, however, the script was completely different, with Herlings immediately leading, but he ruined everything with a fall on the second lap that gave Cairoli the command of operations.

A leadership that lasted until the 12th lap, when Gajser took it back and slipped it, after also taking advantage of a contact between Paul Jonass and Febvre to climb the rankings. From that moment the Honda rider confirmed himself in the lead up to the checkered flag, also because behind him it ended badly for the Tonino Nazionale.

The Sicilian crashed and unfortunately the clutch control of his KTM broke, forcing him to surrender. After the fall of the first few bars, Herlings instead climbed up to second place, with Jonass completing. Also very good in Race 2 Lupino, fourth both in the fraction and in the ranking of the day, missing the podium by just 3 points. Prado was only eighth in Race 2.

In the MX2 class the situation was similar, because also in this case we are talking about a double win for the reigning champion, with Tom Vialle able to dominate far and wide with his KTM. Behind him the most concrete was Ruben Fernandez, who with his Honda took home a second and a third place.

Two Kawasaki riders got on the podium with them: Roan Van De Moosdijk finished third in Race 1, while Mathys Boisrame took the place of honor in the final stage. Also noteworthy is the eighth final position in the GP of the Italian Mattia Guadagnini, taking a tenth and an eighth place with his KTM.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35: 19.814; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 16,794; 3. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0: 21.233; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0: 36,489; 5. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), +0: 42.311; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 45.570; 7. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 47,261; 8. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0: 48.176; 9. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +1: 03.128; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +1: 05.863.

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35: 48.848; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0: 05.865; 3. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GASGAS), +0: 24,559; 4. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), +0: 29.511; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 31.116; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 31.850; 7. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0: 39.194; 8. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0: 49,576; 9. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 51.013; 10. Jordi Tixier (FRA, KTM), +0: 52.002.

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 50 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 40 p .; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 37 p .; 4. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 34 p .; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 31 p .; 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 27 p .; 7. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 25 p .; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 20 p .; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 20 p .; 10. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 20 p.

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 50 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 40 p .; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 37 p .; 4. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 34 p .; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 31 p .; 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 27 p .; 7. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 25 p .; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 20 p .; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 20 p .; 10. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 20 p.

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 50 points; 2. KTM, 42 p .; 3. Kawasaki, 37 p .; 4. Yamaha, 31 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 27 p .; 6. GASGAS, 20 p.

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 27.923; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 10,522; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +0: 15,355; 4. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 22.308; 5. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0: 24,551; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 25.902; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, Husqvarna), +0: 29,624; 8. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0: 30.971; 9. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), +0: 31.437; 10. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 39.948.

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 43.963; 2. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 02.569; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 06.603; 4. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0: 17,573; 5. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +0: 30.552; 6. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 32.471; 7. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 34.932; 8. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 43,259; 9. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 44.689; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), +0: 47.047;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 50 points; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 42 p .; 3. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 40 p .; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 36 p .; 5. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 34 p .; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 27 p .; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 24 p .; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 23 p .; 9. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 22 p .; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 22 p.

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 50 points; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 42 p .; 3. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 40 p .; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 36 p .; 5. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 34 p .; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 27 p .; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 24 p .; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 23 p .; 9. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 22 p .; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 22 p.

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 50 points; 2. Kawasaki, 42 p .; 3. Honda, 42 p .; 4. Yamaha, 30 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 24 p .; 6. GASGAS, 22 p.