W.Because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the people in England have to wait even longer for further corona easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the still applicable Corona measures until July 19 on Monday, as he explained at a press conference in London. “I think it makes sense to wait a little longer,” said Johnson. The vaccination program is now to be accelerated again.

The “Day of Freedom”, which has been planned for June 21, is to be postponed by up to four weeks. So far, it was planned that all contact restrictions still in force will be lifted on Monday next week. Shops and restaurants have already been open for weeks.

Now only the rules for weddings on this date are relaxed, there are now more than thirty guests again. The other parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own corona rules, which, however, differ only slightly from those in England. If the situation in England improves quickly, Johnson said changes could be made after two weeks.

Although the British vaccination campaign is well advanced and almost 57 percent of adults are already fully vaccinated, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has caused the number of infections in the country to skyrocket again. After only very few new infections were counted for weeks, the so-called seven-day incidence is now almost 68 again. The value reflects the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.