Music The pool became the most spectacular gig venue in Helsinki – The program manager explains why many artists still hesitate to perform

The swimming complex has announced a summer full of artists, while in many places the gig lists have still been full of cancellations.

When music gigs began after a long break, Pool Sea Pool Program Manager Eero Jääskeläinen experienced relief.

“It’s good that no tears came when the sound opened for the first time,” Jääskeläinen says.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to have it ring now.”

Pool Sea Pool’s first gig was held on June 5th. Then occurred plasterer Cledos.

“The longing for live music has been huge. It has had to be reinvented by itself. Many have certainly had major identity crises, ‘who am I’. ”

In summer the lists of several venues have been filled with cancellations, but Allas Sea Pool, located next to the Helsinki Market Square, has announced dozens of gigs. The most popular Finnish artists of the time, such as Sanni, Vesala and Erika Wikman.

Jääskeläinen has put together a program that is as balanced as possible from the offer of the program offices, taking into account different audiences.

At the show, the venue and the program office take the risk of arousing enough interest. Because ticket proceeds are distributed, the program agency must trust the artist it offers.

In the case of the basin, in addition to the coronavirus situation, the risks are posed by the weather in particular.

Cledos opened the Pool Sea Pool in the summer on June 5th.

Outdoor Thanks to this, Allas Sea Pool is now the most spectacular gig venue in Helsinki, at least during the early summer.

The facilities gave the organizers the belief that their event could be carried out. The events also went well last summer, when gigs were held for 500-800 people.

Last summer, the Pool Sea Pool tried serving tables. Peaceful gigs gained popularity.

This summer’s gigs have implemented a block model where the audience is separated into their own groups of 50 people.

As of Tuesday, the Pool Sea Pool has a hybrid model in use, with some seats at the tables and some of the area free.

“There’s also the opportunity to jorata and dance,” the CEO of Allas Sea Pool Bodil Ståhl says.

Tickets for the summer gigs have so far been sold to 500 people. From Tuesday, the Pool Sea Pool will take in a thousand listeners at a time. The normal capacity is 2,500 people.

Although gigs have been on a long break, not all musicians have wanted to leave to perform yet.

“Many artists do not want to do anything until it is 110% safe, and there are no restrictions,” says Eero Jääskeläinen.

Jääskeläinen understands that some performers are worried if they start spreading infections from their own gig.

“I find it almost impossible with these security arrangements.”

There is also a concern in the air that the already announced gig should be organized for a really small audience due to changing situations.

After a long performance break, the sets and the smoothness of the production have to be rehearsed. It’s hard.

“Not everyone wants to do gigs if they can’t be performed on a full scale.”

Now that the restrictions have been lifted and gigs have started to take place, however, the atmosphere has quickly eased. Jääskeläinen has been receiving inquiries from hackers since September. Some additions are still promised.

Location In Jääskeläinen’s opinion, makes the Pool exceptional, even in a European comparison. The Parade Place in a few capitals has a venue.

The complex also has a pool area and restaurants. Gigs there have been held since the summer of 2017, when the main building of the spa was completed.

However, Eero Jääskeläinen organized gigs for the Pop up version of Alta in 2014, long before the current stage was opened. This is the first summer of the 28-year-old Jääskeläinen as the program manager of the place.

He has been organizing gigs since he was 15 and has seen how the music industry has become more professional.

This phenomenon has also been highlighted politically during the pandemic, as the various actors in the event industry have begun to work together to demand fair treatment in restrictions.

“This is just the right profession to take really seriously.”

Jesse Markin will perform at the Pool in July.

Program Manager Jääskeläinen expects to release a particularly acclaimed album Jesse Markinin occurrence in July.

The Oulu-Helsinki band Blind Channel is set to hold their first post-Eurovision gig in Alta in mid-August.

Tickets were sold out quickly at the time of the visas. Exceptionally, the pool also organizes an extra gig for minors.

Jääskeläinen will soon experience the joy of live music again as a musician. He plays drums in The Holy, which gets to continue the world conquest, island by island.

In three weeks, they will have a gig at the G! ​​Festival in the Faroe Islands. The performance is likely to materialize as long as the band members receive negative test results before the flight.

“I’m not stabbing.”

Mike Monroe Pool with Sea Pool 12.6.