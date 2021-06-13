Music Swedish Aora won the Tampere melody singing competition with “young charm”

For the first time, the music event was held virtually.

Swedish Aora has won the Tampere Sävelen band singing competition. The race was held virtually on Saturday. The winner received a prize of 4,000 euros and took possession of the Näsinneula revolving statue.

Chairman of the Jury Jussi Chydenius according to Aora impressed with “young charm and skillful band singing”.

The six-piece band is influenced by classical music, folk music, pop and soul. The five-year-old line-up has previously won second place in the Leipzig a cappella competition in 2019.

Second place went to Åkervinda from Sweden, who interpreted folk melodies.

Prizes were also awarded at the event to Total Vocal of Israel, A Capella Boğaziç of Turkey and Les Itinérantes of France.

To the competition Of the 24 bands that participated, 13 finalists had been eliminated. Femma Fatale, representing Finland, did not place in the final.

For the first time, a public vote was held at the event. It was won by the Mexican Vox Populi Project.

On the closing day, Sunday, the event will also feature a performance by the Philomela Choir and the announcement of a new artistic director. In 2021, the Irish has been the artistic director Michael McGlynn.

Tampere the tune organizes the Tampere Music Festival, which also organizes the Tampere Biennale and the Tampere Jazz Happening.

The online concerts of the Tampere tune and the ensemble singing competition will be heard until June 24 of the event website through.