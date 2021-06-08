Music “No one wants to see a fat pop star,” Alexandra Lehti was told when trying to make her a world-class star – the magazine decided to take everything into its own hands

Lxandra, aka Alexandra Lehti, took the risk and decision-making responsibility for her debut album and its visuals from the vinyl cover art. “I draw inspiration from movies but most of all from life. You can see great things in nature and the environment, as long as you stay alert and in the moment. ”

Singer Lxandra aka Alexandra Lehti became Finland’s export wish, which was tried to be made an “selling product” by an international record company. The magazine decided that risks should be taken in art, and now, after years of waiting, the debut album is being produced by him himself.

Eleonoora Riihinen HS 16:00

All set off at a terrible pace. Four years ago a singer-songwriter Lxandra, ie Alexandra Lehti, released a couple of songs as self – published. He was immediately attached to two major international record labels, and the very next year he warmed up in Dublin Dua Lipaa.