Music “No one wants to see a fat pop star,” Alexandra Lehti was told when trying to make her a world-class star – the magazine decided to take everything into its own hands

Singer Lxandra aka Alexandra Lehti became Finland’s export wish, which was tried to be made an “selling product” by an international record company. The magazine decided that risks should be taken in art, and now, after years of waiting, the debut album is being produced by him himself.
Eleonoora Riihinen HS
16:00
All set off at a terrible pace.
Four years ago a singer-songwriter Lxandra, ie Alexandra Lehti, released a couple of songs as self – published. He was immediately attached to two major international record labels, and the very next year he warmed up in Dublin Dua Lipaa.
