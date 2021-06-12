The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that the beginning of the swimming season in Moscow and the Moscow region is postponed to the second half of next week due to rains. His words lead TASS…

“We expected that the water temperature would rise to 20 degrees Celsius and higher at the end of this week, but still there will be a shift,” said the forecaster. He added that the water should warm up to 20-degree values ​​by Thursday, June 17.

Currently, the water temperature in the capital region is plus 17-18 degrees.

Earlier to Muscovites predicted heat up to 30 degrees in the second half of June. Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, spoke about this. According to him, it will be hot in the central part of Russia and in Moscow, less rain is expected and the temperature will exceed the climatic norm.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!